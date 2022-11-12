

Dubai (Etihad)

Al-Wasl returned with three precious points, by beating Baniyas at his stadium 3-1, in the “tenth round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, and “The Emperor” raised his score to “21 points”, while the “Heavenly” harvest stopped at “11 points”. .

The goals of “Yellow” were scored by Thomas Shankalay in the 10th minute, and Fabio Lima “two goals” in the second minute of stoppage time for the first half and the 71st minute, while the Brazilian Rafael Elias scored the “heavenly” goal in the 13th minute.

Al-Wasl started the confrontation with a pressing attack, translated by Argentine Thomas Shankalay, opening the scoring early in the 10th minute, translating an organized attack for his team, and a ball exchanged between Fabio Lima and defender Salem Al-Azizi from the right side. Signed by Brazilian Rafael Elias in the 13th minute, after a great individual effort and a pass from Suhail Al-Nubi, he penetrated the center of Al-Wasl defense and played it with a left-footed ground in the far corner of goalkeeper Khaled Al-Sinani.

Al Wasl returned to the lead before the end of the first half with the second goal, scored by Fabio Lima, with a powerful right-footed shot from inside the area.

Fabio confirmed his brilliance after he succeeded in adding his second and third personal goal to his team with a header in the 71st minute, translating a corner kick by Ali Saleh, to be the only historical scorer in the two teams’ confrontations with 11 goals.

