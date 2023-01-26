The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) of Mexico warned young people this Wednesday of the risk involved in a challenge that has gone viral on social networks and consists of ingesting drugs for sleep.

The game, called “the one who falls asleep last wins”, It consists of consuming controlled medications that induce sleep and trying to hold on to suspense for as long as possible.

“The inappropriate consumption and without medical and irresponsible supervision of drugs with anxiolytic properties has side effects ranging from drowsiness, dizziness and nausea to loss of balance, coordination problems, headache, muscle or joint pain,” Cofepris said in a statement.

Other possible symptoms, the agency continued, are blurred vision, tremors, incontinence or urinary retention, increased saliva, difficulty thinking or remembering, respiratory problems and, combining anxiolytics with other drugs, can cause coma.

(It may interest you: These are the richest countries in the world in 2023)

The Mexican authorities identified in 2022 around 500 incidents involving minors derived from this type of challenge. See also They find in Toluca remains of two people encostados; Edomex Prosecutor's Office is already investigating

“For the above, Cofepris urges parents, guardians, caregivers and teachers to advise on the serious risks to health due to the use and consumption of controlled substances. Likewise, it invites girls, boys and adolescents to avoid spreading and participating in challenges that put their lives at risk,” he recommended.

Cofepris also drew attention to the points of sale where medicines are sold without a prescription, since it is not allowed.

During this January, Mexico registered more than twenty cases of young people intoxicated by putting this challenge into practice, commonly done on the TikTok platform.

It has side effects ranging from drowsiness, dizziness and nausea to loss of balance

According to local media reports, three of them occurred in the northern state of Nuevo León, nine in the eastern state of Veracruz, and about a dozen in Mexico City.

(You can read: The moving reaction of a mother to find her son lost at sea)

The last registered cases occurred last Monday at a clandestine party held in Itzacalco, a mayor’s office in the Mexican capital, in which four young people who mixed anxiolytics with alcoholic beverages had to receive attention from the emergency services.



The Mexican authorities identified in 2022 around 500 incidents of minors derived from this type of challenge.

EFE

More news

Hunter dies by accident after his dog pulled the trigger of a shotgun

The father who shot his son’s rapist in the head in front of the cameras