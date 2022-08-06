Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Saturday would be crucial to his country’s efforts to rescue 10 miners trapped in a coal mine.
On Wednesday, the 10 miners were trapped in a mine in Coahuila state when drilling they were doing caused a tunnel wall to collapse causing water to overflow from three wells in the mine.
“Today is crucial because we will know, according to the technicians, if there is a chance for the divers to enter without risk” to rescue the trapped workers, Lopez Obrador said on Twitter.
Mexican special forces sent six of their divers to help with the rescue effort, which President Lopez Obrador said was continuing day and night.
Five workers survived the accident.
The Ministry of Labor said the mine opened in January and “no complaints of problems have been recorded.”
