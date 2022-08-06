Stefan Bradl will have to serve a three-place penalty on the starting grid for the British MotoGP Grand Prix, so the Honda rider will retreat to 21st place after finishing qualifying with the 18th fastest time.

The German was found guilty of hindering Marco Bezzecchi in the final minutes of Q1, and actually the television images left little doubt about it, with the Mooney VR46 driver we saw the ruined lap and the two who came really close to contact at the penultimate corner.

However, this will probably not weigh heavily on the HRC test rider, who in fact admitted that he had given up on the difficulties of this year’s RC213V, a bike that has undoubtedly disappointed expectations.

Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“It is difficult for us to be fast. For me it makes more sense to focus on next year’s bike than on this year’s”, said the former Moto2 world champion.

Bradl also assured that, despite the injury, Marc Marquez is actively collaborating in the development of the bike for next season.

“Hopefully, Marc will be back to racing soon, so he will be actively involved in the development of the bike. In fact, he is already involved because in this world communication flows fast today, so I have already talked to him,” he explained.

Bradl, however, also added that having to replace Marquez in the races is in a certain sense slowing down development, preventing him from doing more tests.

“The problem we had this year is that having to race in Marc’s place forced me to cancel the private tests that were scheduled at Misano. This slowed down the development process a bit,” he concluded.