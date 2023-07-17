“secret invasion“, since its premiere on June 21, 2023, has failed to be a standout series among fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As we already suspected, due to the low score it received on the portal Rotten Tomatoes, this production did not catch the audience and would only be generating losses for the company. Likewise, among its early criticisms, pundits noted the following: “It may have the grounded vibe of ‘Winter Soldier’ ​​in the mood, but without the intrigue, form and direction.”

Why is “Secret Invasion” being a flop?

“Secret Invasion” dropped its score on Rotten Tomatoes, which was already low to begin with. Photo: composition LR/Marvel Studios/Rotten Tomatoes

As is known, the series “Secret Invasion” will only have six episodes, of which two remain to be released; however, so far, it has not achieved a good audience compared to other Marvel Studios productions such as “Loki”. In addition, this is surprising because the cast includes great actors and actresses, among which stand out Samuel L Jackson, Emily Clarke and Olivia Colman.

On the other hand, although his score in Rotten Tomatoes It started at 7.10/10, now the situation has worsened, since it currently has 6.45/10. It even reads reviews like this: “Where it should be tense and elliptical, it’s insistently chatty and overripe with exposition; where it could have been quietly gripping, it flits between clearly choreographed action scenes and lethargic exchanges.”

How much money did Marvel spend for “Secret Invasion”?

This is the dream cast that participated in “Secret Invasion”. Photo: Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios would have invested around more than 200 million dollars to produce “Secret Invasion”. This figure seems exaggerated to many for a production that only consists of six episodes, each approximately 30 minutes long. According to this information, the series would join the recent failures of Disney+which are also generating more losses than gains, such as “The little Mermaid“e”Indiana Jones: The Dial of Fate“.

