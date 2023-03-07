The National Institute of Migration (INM) of Mexico rescued 343 migrants who were in the box of an abandoned trailer in the eastern state of Veracruz, of which 103 are unaccompanied minors and come from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Ecuador.

In coordination with the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), the INM found the migrants last Sunday night on the Cosamaloapan-La Tinaja highway, the institution reported this Monday in a statement.

“The trailer was located without a driver, but the presence of people was detected inside the box, which had a double floor of metal structures, as well as fans anchored in the lower part and vents on the roof,” the INM explained. .

Besides, migrants wore colored bracelets as a means of identification.

Of the 343 migrants, 212 are adults, 103 are unaccompanied minors and 28 belong to several family nuclei.

The minors come mostly from Guatemala; adults from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Ecuador, and family nuclei from Guatemala and El Salvador.

So much unaccompanied minors as well as families were placed under the guardianship of the System for the Comprehensive Development of the Family (SDIF), while the adults initiated an administrative procedure to define their legal situation in Mexico.

Last week, the INM also reported, 79 migrants were located in the border city of Tijuana, in the northern state of Baja California, crowded into several hotel rooms.

Phenomena like the one that happened last night in Veracruz happen in Mexico with some frequency.

At the beginning of the year, 269 people were found crammed inside a trailer in the southern state of Chiapas.

And, regarding the situation of minors, Mexico deported almost a hundred young people last February Guatemalans found in different parts of the country.

Mexico is experiencing a record migratory flow, with 2.76 million undocumented immigrants detained at the US-Mexico border in fiscal year 2022 and, according to data provided by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the migratory flow increased 8% in Mexican territory.

The United States, which is usually the final destination for migrants crossing Mexico, announced a new policy earlier this year in which it promised to welcome 30,000 migrants a month from Nicaragua, Cuba, Venezuela or Haiti, but with the warning who will deport to Mexico the rest who arrive by land.

