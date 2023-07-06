Mexico City, Jul 5 (EFE).- The Mexican economy created 514,411 jobs in the first half of 2023, of which the 75.9% were formalwith which it registers its second highest increase since records were kept, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) reported this Wednesday.

With this figure, the IMSS adds a total of 21,887,307 jobs, of which 86.4% are formal, which represents a monthly increase of 0.11% and an annual increase of 3.9%.

The increase of more than 514,000 jobs During the first half of the year, according to the institute in a statement, it represents “the second highest increase since it has been recorded.”

In the month of June there was a monthly increase of 24,398 positions of work, below the average of the last 10 years, which was close to 29,000.

The IMSS highlighted that the economic sectors with the highest annual growth in formal jobs are construction, with 9.6%; transport and communications, with 5.6%, and commerce, with 4.6%.

While by states they stand out Quintana Roo, Tabasco and Baja California Sur with annual increases above 8%.

The institute also highlighted a nominal annual increase of 11.2% in the average salary, which reached 534.1 pesos per day (about 31 dollars).

This is the “highest increase registered in the last 22 years considering only Junes and, since January 2019, the contribution base salary maintains nominal annual increases equal to or greater than 6%.”

The agency also reported more than 1.07 million patternsas employers are called in the country, which represents an annual increase of 0.7%.

The institution closed 2022 with the creation of more than 750,000 formal jobsthe third largest annual increase on record.

The figures show a recovery of employment in Mexico after the covid-19 pandemic, as there was 20.6 million formal workers registered with the IMSS in February 2020; but lost almost 1.19 million jobs between March and July of 2020, which he did not recover until November 2021.

Although the IMSS is the main indicator of the formal job in Mexicoanalysts warn that it presents a partial portrait because in the country almost 55% of the labor force is informal, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).