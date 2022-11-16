The Mexican team He played his last friendly match prior to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when he faced off against the Swedish team in Girona. Unfortunately, the score was adverse and they fell 2 goals to 1.
The Mexicans tried mid-distance shots by Alexis Vega and Luis Chávez, however, the ball went straight into the hands of goalkeeper Nordfeldt, who had no major problems in both actions.
From that moment on, the Swedish team advanced lines and began to generate danger in the Tricolor. Jesús Gallardo cost Holm the mark and he scored a free kick centimeters from the area. The stature and strength of the Europeans began to make a difference.
Luis Chávez became the best of the game, generating plays, distributing balls and also in defensive work. Without a doubt, the midfielder became the engine of the Tricolor.
At minute 42′, the Mexican sprinter Uriel Antuna appeared, who opened up space, faced deep and fired a shot, sending the ball to the crossbar, in the most dangerous of all the first half.
Already for the complementary part, the changes by coach Gerardo Martino appeared. Men like Raúl Alonso Jiménez, Andrés Guardado and Hirving Lozano jumped onto the field, being one of the most criticized by the Mexican fans.
At 53′, captain Andrés Guardado put in an excellent pass for ‘Chucky’, who masterfully lowered the ball, although Sánchez’s shot hit Chávez and went wide, hitting the base of the post. Only two minutes later, the ‘Little Prince’ made a mistake in an outing in midfield, losing the ball and with it the drop with which in an excellent triangulation, for the goal of Marcus Rohdén.
Although the reaction of the Tricolor was not long in coming. At minute 60 ‘the magic’ appeared on the part of Héctor Herrera, who made a pass with his hand to Alexis Vegawho controlled and defined wonderfully, making it clear that he is living a good moment and that he will start in Qatar.
Already at 84′, an unnecessary foul by Alexis Vega led to a play against set pieces, which in the end was the goal of Svanberg, who shot inside the area with power to beat goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.
That was how the whistler put an end to the game and the selective Aztec team will reach the World Cup with a defeat, a situation that could work against them in terms of spirit. Tomorrow between 6 and 7 in the afternoon, the Mexican squad will leave Spain to fly to Qatar, to debut on Tuesday against Poland.
