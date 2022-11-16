Club football has been completely paralyzed by the advent of the World Cup. Nobody wants to miss the international event and local competitions will not resume until the end of the tournament. One of the competitions that will start almost right after the World Cup champion lifts the trophy is the Copa del Rey.
The pairings for the second round of the Copa del Rey have already been drawn, which brings us exciting knockout matches that will be played between December 20, 21 and 22. Some players will have to prepare for the qualifiers as soon as they get off the plane back from Qatar, and the most beautiful thing is that they will have to leave the luxuries of the Middle Eastern country and visit some of the most humble towns in Spain, since they still there are many non-professional teams among the qualifiers in this second round. Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Valencia and Betis are exempt from participating in this round as they are the teams classified for the Super Cup, after having finished first and second in LaLiga, or being finalists in the previous edition of the Copa del Rey. .
Let’s go with the eliminatory rounds that the soreo has given us:
Mallorca vs Real Union Club
Arenteiro vs Atletico Madrid
Arenas vs. Real Valladolid
Guadalajara vs. Elche
Youth of Torremolinos vs Sevilla
Arnedo vs Osasuna
Sestao River vs Athletic
Atletico Saguntino vs Rayo Vallecano
Guijuelo vs. Villarreal
Gernika vs Celta de Vigo
Atletico Paso vs Espanyol
Diocesan vs Getafe
Coria vs Real Sociedad
Cacereno vs Girona
Ibiza Pitiusas Islands vs Eibar
Linares vs Racing
Eldense vs. Burgos
Merida vs Alaves
UD Logrones vs Albacete
Numancia vs Sporting
Alcorcon vs Cartagena
Gimnastic de Tarragona vs Malaga
Ceuta vs. Ibiza
InterCity vs Mirandes
Pontevedra vs. Tenerife
La Nucia vs Las Palmas
Real Oviedo vs Granada
Levante vs Andorra
