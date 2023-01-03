Peru.- On January 14, Alessia RovegnoMiss Peru, will seek to take home the crown in the Miss Universe pageantHowever, it would not be easy for her, since some experts leave her out of the list of strong opponents for the grand finale.

In accordance with Osmel Sousathe recognized missologist, there are women who have generated more impactpresenting her list of favorites to win the beauty pageant and leaving the Peruvian aside, which has surprised everyone.

Even though Osmel he did mention it at the beginning: “I like Colombia and Chile and Peru”, then he remarked who are the representatives who have the greatest chance of winning the Miss Universe crown.

“I already said it, the ones that impacted me the most: first the Guatemalan because she is the womanish type that I always like for contests; the most beautiful face, of course, the Colombian one; and the Chilean one, the personality that reminded me of Cecilia Bolocco (former Miss Universe),” he said.

it was like that Alessia Rovegno ended up being excluded from the Miss Universe favorites listwhich has generated great controversy among fans of the beauty pageant and the beauty queen herself, however, it will be next January 14 when everything takes place and it is known who takes the crown of the most important program of her type.