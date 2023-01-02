The Colombia selection He is getting ready for a new qualifier, that of the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026, after failing in his attempt to reach Qatar 2022.

For now, the new coach of the National Team, the Argentine Nestor Lawrence, It has maintained the base of players who qualified for the 2014 and 2018 World Cups and who could not reach the one of the year that just ended.

2023 is a new beginning for the National Team and its members and for this reason, several of the players showed on their social networks how they received the arrival of the new year.

The message of Falcao, Lorelei Tarón and her children

Radamel Falcao Garcia, the top scorer of the Colombian National Team in all history, published an image with his wife, Lorelei Tarón, and their children, Dominique, Desirée, Annete and Jedediah Falcao.

The ‘Tiger’ appears with glasses in which the number 2023 can be seen and next to it, a short text appears: “Happy 2023, happy new year”.

For his part, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Juventus player, published a photo with his wife, Melissa Botero, and their two children, Lucía and Lucas.

“Thank you Lord for everything learned this 2022 and Happy New Year to everyone that God’s blessing can be in every heart this new year #2023,” he wrote.

Yerry Mina he was unable to play for Everton on the last day of 2022 due to injury. The Guachené defender shared with his wife, Geraldine Molina.

“Thank you Lord Jesus for allowing us to see another year, help us to be closer to you every day! 🙏🏾 HAPPY AND BLESSED YEAR 2023 TO ALL!”, he noted.

The midfielder Wílmar Barrios, from Zenit of Russia, put up two photographs, one with his wife, Hemilly Vanegas, and another of his two daughters, Antonella and Adara.

“Welcome 2023. A happy year for all of you, health and life,” Barrios wrote.

SPORTS

