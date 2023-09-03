Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

Everything is ready! This September 2 the winner of the contest will be known Universal Mexican 2023. The representative of the Aztec country, in the upcoming Miss Universe, will be chosen among 32 brand new contestants. Follow HERE the minute by minute of the event that promises to be full of surprises.

Mexicana Universal 2023: time and where to see the contest

The Mexicana Universal 2023 contest will be held at the Aguascalientes Convention Center and will start at 8:00 p.m. (local time)

The contest is expected to be broadcast live through its official Facebook page and on YouTube.

Which are the favorites to win the Mexicana Universal 2023 contest?

Pages of missologists and local media have highlighted the participation of five participants. They assure that among her should be the new ambassador of Mexican beauty. Expert favorites are:

1.- Miss Colima – Valeria López Villanueva

2.-Miss Sinaloa – Carolina Pérez Martínez

3.- Miss Guerrero – Andrea Díaz Farill

4.- Miss Michoacan – Melissa Flores Godinez

5.- Miss Chihuahua – Tania Estrada Quezada.