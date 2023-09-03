A new edition of the most important beauty pageant in Mexico. Soon the successor to Irma Cristina Miranda and representative of the Aztec country before Miss Universe 2023 will be known. Follow the details of the event minute by minute HERE.
Join the WhatsApp channel of La República
Everything is ready! This September 2 the winner of the contest will be known Universal Mexican 2023. The representative of the Aztec country, in the upcoming Miss Universe, will be chosen among 32 brand new contestants. Follow HERE the minute by minute of the event that promises to be full of surprises.
Mexicana Universal 2023 LIVE: Follow the beauty pageant HERE
Mexican Universal LIVE: the beauty contest began!
Candidates present themselves at the beginning of the contest.
Photo: Universal Mexican
Universal Mexican LIVE: there is little left for the national beauty pageant to start
There is already a LIVE signal from Mexicana Universal. Today we will meet the maximum representative of the beauty of the Aztec country.
Photo: Universal Mexican
Mexican Universal LIVE: there is little left for the start of the contest
The Mexicana Universal 2023 contest will start in a few minutes.
Mexican Universal LIVE: Missologist Héctor Cermeño reveals his favorites
The youtuber and missologist, Héctor Cermeño, revealed his five favorite candidates to win the crown in the Mexicana Universal 2023 contest. Check who it is here:
Source: Youtube.
Mexican Universal LIVE: there is little left for the contest to start
The official account of Mexicana Universal on Facebook announces that the beauty pageant will begin shortly.
Mexican Universal LIVE: in minutes the beauty contest will begin
Everything is ready to meet the successor to Irma Miranda and the representative of Mexico in Miss Universe 2023.
Mexican Universal LIVE: watch the beauty contest HERE
Mexicana Universal 2023: time and where to see the contest
The Mexicana Universal 2023 contest will be held at the Aguascalientes Convention Center and will start at 8:00 p.m. (local time)
The contest is expected to be broadcast live through its official Facebook page and on YouTube.
Which are the favorites to win the Mexicana Universal 2023 contest?
Pages of missologists and local media have highlighted the participation of five participants. They assure that among her should be the new ambassador of Mexican beauty. Expert favorites are:
1.- Miss Colima – Valeria López Villanueva
2.-Miss Sinaloa – Carolina Pérez Martínez
3.- Miss Guerrero – Andrea Díaz Farill
4.- Miss Michoacan – Melissa Flores Godinez
5.- Miss Chihuahua – Tania Estrada Quezada.
#Mexicana #Universal #favorites #watch #beauty #pageant #LIVE
Leave a Reply