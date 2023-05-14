One of the top concerns of men and women is the issue of retirement and have money for retirement. However, in Mexico, women are the most concerned and those who actually carry out actions to ensure their future independently.

According to the National Commission of the Retirement Savings System (Consar), in the Retirement Savings System, women are the ones who most seek to have an account with an Afore independently. In this sense, the company that stands out for being the one preferred by a large number of women to deposit, store and save their money is Coppel.

Another noteworthy fact is that these women are non-formal workers. As you must already know, independent accounts in the Afores are those opened by people who do not contribute to any social security institute, either IMSS or ISSSTE.

These people seek to have savings in a pension operator by making voluntary contributions and in this sense, what stands out most is that it is women who have taken advantage of this savings option the most.

Mexican women, the most concerned about saving independently for retirement. Photo: Facebook

At the moment there are 203 thousand 415 registered accounts of independent workersof which Afore Coppel manages almost 70 percent, according to data from Consar.

Among the other options that exist for independent workers, Azteca ranked as the second option and Citibanamex as the third.