Meloni, one-hour visit to Berlusconi in hospital. The premier: “Rapid recovery”

A meeting of over an hour between the premier Giorgia Meloni And Silvio Berlusconi at San Raffaele, the Milanese hospital where the leader of Come on Italy since April 5th. The visit after the Alpini meeting in Udine which the prime minister attended in the morning.

Melons And Berlusconi they spoke of future scenarios, of the next initiatives of the executive and of the majority. “Berlusconi is in an excellent mood, he is rapidly recovering, and despite his hospitalization he works tirelessly on the main dossiers”, comments the premier.

But not only the premier. After the morning visit of Giorgia Melonialso the leader of the League arrives at the San Raffaele in Milan to visit Silvio Berlusconi.

