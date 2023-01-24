In Mexicothe most economical model to acquire is the Renault Kwid, however, a partner of Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, impressed the design a car that does not use gasoline and weighs less than 90 kilos.

Getting into a vehicle every day, starting the engine, accelerating, braking, to reach your destination, contributes to poor air quality, private cars cause 18% of CO2 emissions.

For this reason, to take preventive measures, a couple designed their own car, which does not need gasoline, as presented by Azteca Noticias Sonora on their Facebook account, in an interview with Cecilia and Armando, proud Mexicans.

During the talk, they stated that They have a year without spending on gasolinethanks to electric tricycle that is charged with solar energyis usually beneficial to health, when pedaling.

In the clip they pointed out that they don’t mind going slowly, because the vehicle goes at 40 kilometers per hour, since they help the planet, and seek to promote care for the environment.

Armando pointed out, “We contributed a little bit to the atmospherewho is already claiming us, everyone must do their bit, you don’t feel like it after driving a car”.

The Mexicans, when talking about the objective of designing transportation, impressed Internet users, since with its creation, in addition to help with pollution It fulfills the purpose of being able to go to the place where they like.