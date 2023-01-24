Lula confirmed that BNDES will pay for work to extract gas that is more harmful to the environment than that found in Brazil; Ministry of the Environment says risks must be “duly considered”

The Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva, said through her office not have knowledge of the Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline project that the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will finance in Argentina. The message was sent to Power360 a few hours after the president announced that the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) would finance part of the work.

THE Power360 sought Marina Silva to ask for a comment because Lula did not mention that the shale gas explored in Argentina is much more polluting than that found in Brazil, in the pre-salt wells – which is not used because there are no transport pipelines here (understand lower).

Here is the full response from Marina Silva’s office: “The Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change is not aware of the project and the BNDES’ intention to finance it. It is a complex undertaking that involves significant socio-environmental risks to be duly considered”.

The exploration of shale gas (the type of input in Argentina) is not regulated in Brazil and has already been the object of judicial decisions in Bahia and Paraná that suspended exploration activities through fracturing in areas auctioned by ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels). In July 2019, the Paraná government sanctioned a law prohibiting the use of the technique in the state. Here’s the full (721 KB).



Argentine Presidency Oil and gas fields in the region of Vaca Muerta, in Argentina, where Brazil will finance part of gasotudo

WHAT IS SHALE GAS

the reservation of dead cow, in western Argentina, is a geological formation rich in shale gas and oil. Shale is a type of metamorphic rock that has a flaky appearance and can harbor gas and oil in crevices. To extract gas from this type of place there is a process considered very harmful to the environment, because it is necessary to break the ground, in a system known in English as “fracking”, derived from “hydraulic fracturing”.

In this type of process, it is necessary to drill a vertical hole in the soil to a certain depth. Afterwards, the drill changes to the horizontal direction to fracture the soil, inserting water and chemicals and thus releasing gas and oil that may be “stuck” between the rocks.

Shale gas is heavily exploited in the United States and has been a source of cheap energy in recent decades to boost US economic growth. But there are many concerns about the effect this has on the environment. The Yale School of Public Health, a US university, published a text in March 2022 saying that the “fracking” used “extensively raised concerns about the impact on the environment and people’s health”.

“The process requires a large volume of water, emits gases that cause the greenhouse effect, such as methane, releases toxic air into the atmosphere and produces noise. Studies indicate that this type of operation to extract oil and gas can lead to loss of plant and animal habitats, species decline, migratory disruptions and land degradation. Studies have also shown an association between shale oil and gas extraction sites with failed pregnancies, cancer incidence, hospitalizations and asthma episodes.”says the text from Yale University.

Financing a gas pipeline intended to transport shale gas is currently contradictory to the BNDES’ green agenda, which has been one of the priorities of the Brazilian development bank in recent years.

At the moment, Argentina already has about twice as many gas pipelines (see the map at the end of the text) compared to the network installed in Brazil. The country has large pre-salt natural gas reserves. The input is not exploited here precisely because of the lack of pipelines to transport the gas.

Brazil reinjects about half of the pre-salt gas. Because it is extracted directly from offshore wells, this type of process is much less harmful to the environment than that used to extract shale gas.

DEATH COW

The Vaca Muerta gas pipeline is one of the most important infrastructure projects in Argentina. With that, the country intends to export the raw material to neighboring countries, especially Brazil, and increase the entry of hard currency into the country.

President Alberto Fernandez signed an energy pact with Brazil (377 KB) in November for cooperation in this area. It is within this context that now, with Lula’s arrival at the Planalto, the neighboring country has started to lobby for BNDES financing. It worked with Lula’s announcement this Monday (23.jan.2023), in Buenos Aires.

The 1st section of the Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline should connect the provinces of Neuquén and Buenos Aires. The work should be completed by June 2023. With this pipeline in operation, Argentina will save US$ 2.2 billion a year in energy imports and subsidies, said Secretary Flavia Royón.

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, downplayed this Monday (January 23, 2023) the prioritization of Brazilian investment in the Argentine gas pipeline, arguing that Brazil will, in the end, benefit from gas exploration in the neighboring country.

THE Power360 asked the Minister of Finance if it would make sense to finance a gas pipeline in Argentina and not in Brazil, which has abundant natural gas in the pre-salt layer and which is reinjected into the wells, as there are not enough transport pipelines in Brazilian territory. Haddad did not respond directly or explain why a state-owned pipeline project in Argentina would be better than something similar in Brazil.

“When you are going to explore for gas, whether in Brazil or abroad, if the final destination is Brazil, as in the cases mentioned both in the pre-salt layer and in Vaca Muerta, if the destination is Brazil, we will buy the gas. And this gas is the guarantee of the investment itself. So, when funding comes, it can even be external, it can eventually come from the BNDES, because everything is dollarized. These projects hold up. It is different from a PPP, which has to come with public money. In this case, the financing can be Brazilian and it can be from an international agency, whose good is a commodity priced in dollars. It changes the picture a lot.”

Haddad, however, did not explain why Brazil could not expand its gas pipeline network internally.

“It is a work that will supply Brazil. And this is completely different from financing work in another country. Financing a road in an African country, financing a port in a Central American country and financing a project that will supply gas to Brazil instead of Bolivia, is completely different. And there will be the system of guarantees”said.

GAS PIPELINES IN BRAZIL

In Brazil, the transport pipeline network stopped growing almost 10 years ago. Since 2013, there has been an increase of only 1%. The data are from Abegás (Brazilian Association of Pipeline Gas Distributors). THE Power360 explained in this report the current situation in the country.

