Reutersi Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/reuters/ 03/26/2024 – 15:17

The central government recorded a primary deficit of R$58.444 billion in February, the worst balance for the month in the historical series that began in 1997, the National Treasury reported this Tuesday, the 26th.

The month's deficit, made up of the results of the National Treasury, Central Bank and Social Security, is 37.7% greater than the negative balance of 40.614 billion reais observed in the same month last year.

According to the Treasury, the February deficit is the result of a real increase of 27.4% in total expenditure, which reached 190.938 billion reais, while net revenue — which excludes transfers to regional governments — had a real growth of 23. 4%, to R$132.494 billion.

“The real increase in total expenses can be explained mainly by the payment of court orders in the amount of 30.1 billion reais,” said the Treasury in a note.

With this month's data, the central government's primary result accumulated over 12 months was a deficit of R$252.9 billion in a value adjusted for inflation, equivalent to 2.26% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In the first two months, the central government accumulated a surplus of R$20.941 billion, compared to a positive balance of R$38.292 billion in the same period in 2023.