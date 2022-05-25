The Mexican Under-15 National Team won 2-4 over its similar Morocco in his first preparation match during his tour of that African country.

The goals were the work of Gilberto Mora at minute 42 and 52′, and from Chance Cowell at 60′ and 69′.

The meeting was held at the facilities of the Moroccan Football Federation located in RabatMorocco.

The team Tricolorwill once again face its counterpart from Morocco next Friday, May 27, at the facilities of the Moroccan Football Federation, at 04:00 a.m. (Central Time). Mexico).



