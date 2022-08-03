After the in-house meeting this afternoon, Fernando Felicevich and Alexis Sanchez met for dinner in a well-known Milanese restaurant. Two arguments on the table, the offer of the Marseillethat asks for timeand the termination of the rich contract with Inter. There is a general understanding with the Nerazzurri, a few details remain to be filed but in viale della Liberazione they are sure that you will arrive at checkers without too many worriesalso because the player will be satisfied in full on the severance pay.

WARRANTY – However, Sanchez does not want to leave the Nerazzurri without having a concrete basis for his future destination. A contract to be signed, ready even before signing the farewell with Inter. This is what the Chilean is asking, who in the afternoon was excluded by Inzaghi on the occasion of the match against Pergolettese. Between Sanchez and Inter it will be goodbye, but the parties are still working to reach an agreement.





EXIT – On leaving the Nashiki restaurant, in Corso Lodi, the Chilean replied to the journalists who asked him about the future: “I want to play, I still want to win. The lion is like that. Still not close (farewell, ed). Was I expecting something more? All time. But I am happy. Say something to the Inter fans? No, it’s early”.