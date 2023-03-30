He Aztec stadium was the scene of an exciting match between the Mexican team and Jamaica last Sunday, where Guillermo Ochoa he became the center of attention due to the booing he received from the fans.

This generated an intense debate in the ESPN Spicy Soccer Tablewhere Roberto Gomez Junco and David Faitelson clashed over criticism of the goalkeeper of Salernitana.

david faitelsonknown for his polemics in social networks and in the debate tableminimized the role of Guillermo Ochoa with the Mexican teamwhich unleashed the defense of ROberto Gomez Junco. Although he acknowledged the discontent of the fans, Gómez Junco argued that the boos were misdirected and that the responsibility does not lie with the “best goalkeeper in Mexico”, but with the corresponding authorities.

The discussion at the table Spicy Soccer had a high intensity, where Gomez Junco defended with certainty and perseverance Guillermo Ochoawhile Faitelson tried to interrupt his speech on several occasions. Ultimately, the experts ESPN generated a heated discussion around the figure of the mexican goalkeepergenerating divided opinions among the audience.