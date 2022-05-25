Mexico.- Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez he would put aside his pride to have a meeting with Gerardo Martino in search of “healing” their relationship and being able to be considered by the strategist for the Qatar World Cup 2022 which could be the last one that the Mexican striker could attend due to the issue of age. According to reports, the player is the one who would be looking for an appointment with Gerardo Torrado and Gerardo Martino in search of a solution to his non-call since 2019.

Through social networks, David Medrano, a TV Azteca reporter, announced that in the next few days the LA Galaxy player wants to meet with the high command of the Mexican team to seek to reach a common good so that the punishment can be lifted. “From the environment of Chicharito Hernández, a meeting is sought with Tata Martino and Gerardo Torrado trying to clarify some things. Since 2019 the scorer has not been summoned to the National Team,” he reads.

Martino on more than one occasion has revealed that the lack of calls from Chicharito al Tri is due to a matter of his liking in the attack and that he has not considered him for not being the type of footballer he wants, always rejecting the version that I had it banned. louis yonpresident of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) stressed that there was a punishment for the player for special issues that he did not disclose.

Chicharito has not been to the Tri since 2019 | Photo: Jam Media

The same journalist confirmed that there is the greatest willingness of the player to fix things and be in Qatar 2022. He assured that there will be a list of approximately 40 players from which the men who will be in the World Cup will be chosen, it is not yet known but there It is where Hernández wants to return, he may even be presented with the opportunity to play the Nations League in the summer and to fill the eye could be considered, this as long as an agreement is reached with the board.

Javier Hernández has not been to the Mexican National Team since the end of 2019 when a great scandal broke out due to an alleged action on the part of the player where he would have put some women in the concentration hotel and after a theme of a party to which some players They were present. Since then he has not been called to have action with El Tri.

The last time he was close to returning was in the 2021 Gold Cup where he was included in the list of possible summoned by Martino, in the end he no longer appeared in the final list and missed that tournament like all the other games of the team, Mainly the playoffs. Hernández is the top scorer of the Mexican National Team and for now none have come considerably close to his numbers in just over 3 years of absence.