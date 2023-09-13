Atlanta, United States.- The Mexican National Team did not go beyond a tie with the Uzbekistan national team in his last friendly match this FIFA date. Even when the mistake of the goalie, Guillermo Ochoain the rival’s direct free kick, caused a 3-3 draw.

Despite the error mexican coach, Jaime Lozanogave support to ‘Memo’ Ochoa who repeated as starter under the crossbar, leaving Luis Angel Malagon and Antonio Rodriguez, goalkeepers of the America club and Tijuana Xolosrespectively.

“With ‘Memo‘We were seeing until the end if it would be maintained or if we would put it to rest Malagon oa Pepe Toñobut the decision was to leave ‘Memo’ In the end we want to win and have players of this hierarchy, ability and with that experience,” he declared at a press conference.

Jaime Lozano defended Guillermo Ochoa

Twitter National Team

Likewise, ‘Jimmy’ Lozano ruled that having put another goalkeeper on would not have changed this Tuesday’s result in atlanta. “Having put another goalkeeper in would have helped, but I don’t know if it would have changed the score.”

Jaime Lozano from the Tricolor bench

jam media

On the other hand, the national strategist recognizes that the defensive zone looked weak against Uzbekistan and they need to work on the serious mistakes that ended up harming them in the game.

«The first goal is a great goal, but it is also a marking error inside the area, and the last goal is that when you managed to come from behind in such a complicated match we lacked craftsmanship. We lacked skill to get the ball, to not give away a foul there because we knew that anything could happen,” he said.