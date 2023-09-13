A green Continental GTC Azure, a Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition (limited version finished with new and more sustainable materials) painted white and a Red Bentayga Hybrid: the Italian flag on Bentleys had never been seen before. But it was precisely what the English company proposed to send a strong and clear message: “We are focusing on Italy”, opening a new branch in the capital to serve the entire central south.

The tricolour, as we know, is a symbol and in this case it demonstrates the love and attention for the English company towards our country. An interested love, it must be said… Italy is the home of supercars and a huge pool of potential customers. On the other hand, sales records are created like this: by forcefully entering the most important markets. In this way, the best financial results ever arrived for Bentley: in 2022 it recorded 3.38 billion euros in turnover, an operating profit of 708 million euros and an increase of 319 million euros compared to 2021, the most highest ever in the 104-year history of the Crewe company… It means having sold something like 15,174 cars with a minimum price of 212 thousand euros and with an average level of customization of 30 thousand euros per car…

This explains the launch of the Roman branch, managed by those who already know a lot about Bentley: IWR, which has already been the official dealer of the English company in the past and has been managing its assistance for years. But to sell such machines, experience is not enough. It also takes a lot of love. And this is what Valentina De Paolis, IWR CEO, puts it to us: “I help customers personalize their cars personally – she told us – like a tailor would. A unique relationship is created between us. And they listen to me a lot. Maybe because I’m a girl in a one hundred percent male world.”

Special machines, sold specially. The recipe is this. And it goes through an ancient history because IWR was born in 1965 and originally known as ITAL WAGEN, with the Volkswagen brand, and then expanded to become a luxury automotive brand. But let’s try to understand more: “The Bentleys – explains Amel Boubaaya, Head of Marketing and Communications – are unique cars, in the true sense of the word because the customization here reaches levels never seen before. And I’m not just talking about leather, interior finishes or colours: we create unique mass-produced pieces, highly collectible machines”. To understand the point, just look at the latest creation of this philosophy: the Continental GT Le Mans Collection which celebrates the 20th anniversary of Bentley’s sixth victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Okay, usual things, very refined leathers, unique accessories (special wooden box with unique sculpture and Speed ​​8 booklet, the Speed ​​8 book and a special cover for the car) and very limited edition (only 48 pieces). But here’s a really crazy thing that shows love, real love as Mina would say, for cars: the rotating Bentley display on the dashboard has embedded in one of its three sides a valve from the engine of the Le-winning Speed ​​8 #7 Mans in 2003. Absolute geniuses.

All pushed, but it would be better to say “slingshotted” on the road by the W12 6000 with 659 HP and a torque of 900 Nm (it takes the maxi coupé to 335 km/h and makes it sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds) . A swansong of the much-loved Bentley engine. But why? Why relaunch a 12-cylinder on such an iconic car that will no longer be produced to make room for hybrid V8s and then electric ones? The key to understanding it is offered to us by Paolo Bonaveri, Communications & PR Consultant Bentley, the volcanic ‘engine’ of the English company: “It is an elegant way to say goodbye to a historic V12, but also to underline the concept that Bentleys, from new , they immediately become collector’s items and that ours is a brand that has a very high residual value when used”. To the two strengths that Bentley boasts (the union between traditional craftsmanship and craftsmanship passed down from generation to generation on the one hand, and engineering expertise and the most innovative technologies on the other) perhaps we should add a third: that of marketing cunning. On the other hand, it’s useless to make beautiful things if you can’t sell them… This explains how it is possible to register more than 15 thousand very expensive cars in a single year.