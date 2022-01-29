The Tico director of Herediano, Jafet Soto, kept nothing to himself before the Mexican team and I assure you that the Aztecs believe they are more than they are and also that the Azteca no longer weighs the same as before for the rivals.

“It’s been a long time since the Mexican national team believed more than it is, I’m not saying that, between the lines Héctor Herrera explains that, that when they get to play in Costa Rica the stadium weighs, when they go to Honduras the stadium weighs, so they recognize that they themselves do not weigh in the Azteca Stadium, because the fans do not weigh, “he mentioned in an interview for Marca Claro.

Soto assures that for Mexico things are no longer so simple in the Qualifiers, because the other teams have increased their level and El Tri no longer walks by like they used to.

“The simple qualifiers are in the past, the same players have eaten the story that walking they are going to win and that is how we saw it in Jamaica, where Mexico was nothing to make a fool of himself. That gives you credibility and the conviction that you can get something out of Mexico,” he added.

The Herediano strategist affirms that for the Costa Rican National Team the duel against the Tricolor is one more final, in his ambitions to get the ticket to the next Qatar World Cup 2022.

“It’s another final for Costa Rica, I think it’s decisive for us on Sunday to add to continue with that World Cup dream,” he said.

Jafet Soto confessed that for the Ticos this Qualifiers has been a generational change and they are looking to find the results that will get them out of the complicated situation they are experiencing.

“Costa Rica is making a generational change and obviously we are clear about our disease. Right now we are in a complicated situation, but soccer is so kind that we are still alive,” he concluded.