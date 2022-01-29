That The Witcher was meant to go on Netflix it was clear but apparently the production also wants to continue in a rapid manner: although the second season has been released for a relatively short time, it seems that the resumed from the Season 3 for the TV series are about to begin.

The reports a few weeks ago talked about work almost completed on the script for the third season of The Witcher, with the possibility that filming could start in March 2022, but it seems that these may have started even earlier. The site specialized on the franchise in question, Redanian Intelligence, in fact, reports the first clues of a start of filming for the third season, awaiting official confirmation.

Some photos take gods inspections by key members of the production team at Netflix, such as Steve Gaub who also published one of these directly on his Instagram profile, confirming that he is grappling with the inspections for the filming of The Witcher 3, moreover in decidedly themed areas with the classic settings of the series.

The producer also hinted that, for the third season of The Witcher, the company has no intention of reducing the efforts, with even more budget and resources than previously seen.

Lauren Hissrich has also posted photos on her profile, also related to similar site visits for the third season, as visible on this page. On the other hand, we saw that Season 2 was among the most watched series ever on Netflix.