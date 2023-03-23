This edition of Big Brother VIP it was chock full of disqualifications. At a certain point in the reality show, the authors, perhaps following an indication from above, changed their tune by deciding on a zero-tolerance policy in the face of out-of-place gestures or words. The last to fall before the provision of Big Brother was Daniele Dal Moro.

Many outsiders considered the authors’ choice to disqualify Daniele as excessive Edoardo Donnamaria for gestures or phrases said in the house. The lawyer is of the same opinion Annamaria Bernardini De Pacevery famous for having defended various celebrities including Francesco Totti in the divorce file from Ilary Blasi.

Source: web

“I am against political correctness, but really against it. Political correctness eliminates spontaneity, humor and irony” – said the guest lawyer a Pipol house.

“Why did they only take it out on Edoardo Donnamaria? She just said ‘You pissed me off’. You feel it everywhere. And also the other (Daniele Dal Moro, ed) who took the Spanish by the neck, you could see that he was joking ” – the words of Annamaria Bernardini De Pace.

For the lawyer there would be the grounds to sue the program to ask for image damage. “I would sue, I would ask for compensation. There was an unshareable attitude that ruined my image. Then you have to see what the contracts are like. If it says that if someone says a dirty word he can be disqualified”.

Finally on the diatribe born between Edoardo Donnamaria and the family of Antonellathe lawyer seems to openly side with the face of Forum.

“I’m glad she came out because I couldn’t stand her. Intrusive parents? Terrible mistake. These who write the letter and take it out on Pier Silvio and others, but who are they?” – he concluded.