Las Vegas, Nevada.- César Montes lost his temper last Thursday during the semifinal match between the Mexican National Team and the United States National Team. At 69 ‘he launched a flagrant kick to the striker, Folarin Balogun, which cost him the expulsion when the game was 2-0 against Tricolor.

The central defender of RCD Espanyol caused an uproar for that kick that disqualifies his participation in the remainder of the Concacaf League of Nations, so he will not be eligible to play the game for the third and fourth against the Panamanian National Team at the Allegiant Stadium .

Two days after his very serious mistake on the field of the Raiders, César Montes came out to apologize to Diego Cocca and the Mexican fans for his violent action that became a reflection of what Mexico fell after losing against the staunch rival of the zone of concacaf.

«Mentality we did not lack. I imagine that the coach is referring to motivating ourselves and competing in a better way, but a professional player will never lack mentality and even less someone who defends the shirt of the Mexican National Team », he said in the mixed zone today.

Yes (I’m sorry). The frustration of the game led me to channel it in the worst way, of course I am sorry and I apologize, first to my teammates, because it was not the time to leave them as I did, and then to the rival team and the fans as well. We are footballers and we are exposed to many things, and above all to the children who watch us, we must be an example for them, and it was not at that time in the game. I am showing my face and I hope to behave better in the future,” said César Montes.

The former Rayados player will not be the only casualty for the Mexican National Team this Sunday, Gerardo Arteaga will also be left out after being sent off in the same match. The consolation game will begin at 4:00 p.m. (Mexico time) 3:00 p.m. (Culiacán time).