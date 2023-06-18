The US president, Joe Biden, of the Democratic Party, participated in the 1st event of his campaign for re-election, this Saturday (June 17, 2023), in Philadelphia, in the State of Pennsylvania. The election is scheduled for November 24, 2024.
The rally was organized by unions representing 18 million US workers. “I told you when I ran for president that I would be with you, and I have,” Biden said. the american announced on April 25 that he would run in the Democratic Party primary.
Biden became the oldest president to be elected in 2020 when he won 306 delegates in the United States Electoral College and surpassed the minimum of 270 needed to win at age 77. If he is re-elected, the president will end his term at the age of 86, in January 2029.
Research of Reuters and the Ipsos institute disclosed this Tuesday (April 25) shows that 44% of the Democrats participating in the study said that Biden should not run for re-election. The main justification given is the Democrat’s age: 61% said he was too old to work in government.
Already 34% of Republicans said Trump should not run in the 2024 election. However, only 35% said the Republican was too old. The businessman is 76 years old.
The 3-day study concluded on Monday (24.Apr) was conducted with 1,005 adults in the United States, with 445 declaring themselves Democrat and 361, Republican.
Regarding Biden’s approval, the survey shows that 41% of respondents approve of his performance in charge of the country. At the end of March, the democrat’s popularity approached the level that Trump had recorded in 2 years and 2 months of office.
According to the US research aggregator FiveThirtyEight, Biden ended his 1st month of government in January 2021 with 54.3% approval. In March 2023, it registered 42.6%. In April, he got 42.1%.
