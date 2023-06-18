The US president, Joe Biden, of the Democratic Party, participated in the 1st event of his campaign for re-election, this Saturday (June 17, 2023), in Philadelphia, in the State of Pennsylvania. The election is scheduled for November 24, 2024.

The rally was organized by unions representing 18 million US workers. “I told you when I ran for president that I would be with you, and I have,” Biden said. the american announced on April 25 that he would run in the Democratic Party primary.

Watch:

Biden became the oldest president to be elected in 2020 when he won 306 delegates in the United States Electoral College and surpassed the minimum of 270 needed to win at age 77. If he is re-elected, the president will end his term at the age of 86, in January 2029.