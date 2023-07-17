Monterey and its metropolitan area prepare to receive a day marked by a climate mostly stable and clear skies, according to information provided by the specialized Meteored portal. However, during the early morning cloudy intervals are expected that could provide a natural spectacle for early risers.

Temperatures in this region of northeastern Mexico will oscillate between 23°C and 39°C during the day, reaching their highest point around 4:00 p.m. It is important to be prepared to face the high temperatures typical of this time of year. In addition, a strong wind from the east will remain throughout the day, with gusts that could reach speeds of up to 55 km/h during the night.

In apodaca, clear skies will predominate during the day, although some cloudy intervals are expected at dawn. Temperatures will move in a range of 24°C to 40°C, reaching its maximum around 4:00 p.m. The wind, coming from the east, will blow strongly throughout the day, presenting gusts of up to 59 km/h during the night.

Garcia You will also enjoy clear skies, with temperatures that will vary between 21°C and 38°C. The wind, which will maintain its direction from the east, will blow more intensely, reaching gusts of up to 61 km/h. These climatic conditions will create a hot and dry environment in this locality.

In Guadeloupe, a climatic situation similar to that of Monterrey and Apodaca is expected. Although mainly clear skies will be seen during the day, there will be some cloudy intervals in the early morning. Temperatures will range from 24°C to 40°C, peaking in the early afternoon. The east wind will blow strongly, presenting gusts of up to 56 km/h during the night.

In Juarez, Mostly clear skies are anticipated during the day, with temperatures ranging between 24°C and 41°C. The wind, coming from the east, will blow with gusts of up to 56 km/h, creating a sensation of warmth and aridity in the region.

San nicolas de los heros It will also experience a day with mostly clear skies, although cloudy intervals are expected in the early morning. Temperatures will be between 23°C and 40°C, reaching their highest point around 4:00 p.m. Throughout the day, the east wind will blow strongly, presenting gusts that could reach up to 57 km/h during the night.

San Pedro Garza Garcia You will enjoy mostly clear skies, although some clouds may be seen in the morning. The temperatures will be between 22 °C and 38 °C, while the winds, coming from the northeast, north and east, will blow with gusts of up to 54 km/h, creating a warm and pleasant atmosphere.

Finally, in St. Catarina Clear skies are forecast for most of the day, with light morning clouds. Temperatures will range from 21°C to 38°C. The winds, coming from different directions, will present gusts of up to 54 km/h, offering a refreshing breeze to the inhabitants of this town.