El Paso.- The Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso invites the binational community to participate in the different activities of the Binational Education Week (SBE) 2024, which will be celebrated from August 19 to 23, with the motto “Knowledge without borders.”

The inauguration of the SBE will take place virtually on Monday, August 19, through the social networks of the Institute for Mexicans Abroad “IME” (Facebook: Instituto de los Mexicanos en el Exterior, SRE). During this opening session, relevant information will be provided on educational opportunities at all levels inside and outside of Mexico for Mexican communities living abroad.

The SBE’s objective is to promote educational outreach activities designed exclusively for the Mexican diaspora, with a gender perspective and attention to the LGTBQ community, as well as the population with disabilities. It also seeks to create easy access to information on educational resources and services available in its locality and in Mexico, incorporating binational and intercultural perspectives to support bilingual education.

During the SBE, the Educational Guidance Window (VOE), as well as educational institutions and organizations, will provide the public with information about the services each one offers and talks of interest to the entire community will be held.

Stories at the History Museum

As part of the celebration of Binational Education Week 2024, and in collaboration with the El Paso History Museum, an activity called “Stories at the El Paso History Museum” will be held on August 21 and 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., in which Mexican legends personified by the Búhos Lectores Collective of Ciudad Juárez will be read. This activity seeks to strengthen reading through textbooks that can be obtained for free at the Mexican Consulate, as well as the importance of being bilingual.

In addition, in collaboration with the Community Education Program (CEP) of the El Paso Community College (EPCC), we will present the book “Memorias del Silencio Vol. 15” on August 22 at 6 pm at the facilities of the Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso. In this book, you can learn about and enjoy the stories of farm workers and their families. Additionally, there will be an exhibition by the artist Oscar Moya, who illustrated the cover of the aforementioned book with one of his wonderful works.

With these actions, the Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso reiterates its commitment to provide educational tools and information for the improvement and well-being of the Mexican diaspora, the institution said in a statement.