Since Marvel presented us with the first images and details of the new spider series of the wall-crawler, we still knew very little about Friendly Neighborhood Spider-man until the arrival of the D23.

The animated series formerly called Spider-man Freshman Year finally returned after several months of complete silence for D23, which showed several details of the show, including a trailer that was revealed only to attendees of the event and that taught us many details about the plot, the characters and the new name that the series will have: Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

The most important news that they showed us about Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man in D23

What will Friendly Neighborhood Spider-man be about?

The next Spider-Man project produced by Marvel Animation revealed new information about the plot of the series at D23, this with a trailer and a few minutes of the first episode, which only those attending the event could see. However, as expected, these details and gossip were leaked, letting us know more about the story that this new version of the wall-crawler will deal with.

Source: Marvel

The series will not be part of the MCU and will tell the origins of Peter Parker as he goes to high school, all with the help of many heroes, villains and friends from school.

According to the material shown during D23, the footage began with our protagonist attending classes when suddenly a large portal expels a monster from nowhere. Parker is saved by Dr. Strange, however a spider emerges from this dimensional hole after the Sorcerer Supreme enters through it, the arachnid bites Peter, granting him its powers.

Source: Marvel

Likewise, the project went through many renovations, starting with being a series that would explore the origins of the Spider-man played by Tom Holland in the MCU, to being a relatively similar version of the canonical character in the multiverse and finally being what it is now.

Peter Parker’s friends in high school

We know that Peter’s list of friends during his high school years would include characters like Nico Minoru, Lonnie Lincoln, Amadeus Cho, Harry Osborn, Pearl Pangan and Jean Foucault; and that at least in the comics, they are heroes and even villains.

Source: Marvel

Who are these characters:

Nico Minoru: An OMEGA-level mutant on the caliber of very powerful characters like Jean Grey possessed by the Phoenix Force or Franklin Richards

Lonnie Lincoln: Tombstone himself, one of Spider-Man’s most recurring villains, but who will now reinvent himself as one of his high school classmates

Amadeus Cho: A super genius who has worn many mantles from his different mentors (depending on the comic), the most notable being Totally Awesome Hulk from the Champions team.

Pearl Pagan: Known as Wave, a Filipino superheroine with water elemental superpowers

Jean Foucault: No, not the French physicist and astronomer, but a little-known character. The little we know is that she is an apprentice Taskmaster.

Asha: A Wakandan superheroine capable of manipulating light to become invisible or to shoot it

Harry Osborn: Peter Parker’s best friend and son of the evil Green Goblin, a character that needs to be contextualized and although we are not sure what role he will have in this series exactly, we are sure that it will be important.

It should be noted that we know that all of these friends will go to school with Peter. We also don’t know if they will play these heroic roles from the start or if they will be villains instead, since this context is taken directly from Marvel comics based on the names and history of the characters.

Spider-Man’s heroes and allies

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-man will bring us an interesting group of Spidey allies, such as: Dr Strange, who will be a fundamental part of the first episode and in obtaining Peter’s powers; Daredevil, who will be voiced by Charlie Cox, the actor who brings him to life in the MCU; and Iron Man, whose role we are not sure about after being replaced as mentor by the Green Goblin.

It is also quite likely that we will see the Fantastic Four due to the appearance of the Future Foundation suit, which Spider-man wears in the comics after allying himself with this group of heroes.

Will the Green Goblin be Spider-man’s mentor!?

Since we’re talking about Peter Parker’s friends and allies, it’s quite interesting that Norman Osborn, the Green Goblin himself, is on this list. The character will act as a mentor to Peter Parker, supporting and facilitating many things for our protagonist in his life as a superhero, something like what we saw with Tony Stark in the MCU but suspicious.

I know what you’re thinking, “the Green Goblin is manipulating Peter Parker for his spider abilities,” well… surprisingly it seems not, that Spider-Man’s powers have nothing to do with this, because according to the showrunner of the series “Norman has good intentions, but his advice is not the best, nor the most responsible.”.

We don’t know how this relationship will evolve as the series progresses, but we’re almost certain that we’ll see betrayal and a lot of greenery, as the official images of Norman prove us wrong, with the multiple nods to Spider-Man’s great villain.

Villains we will see facing Spidey

We know that Friendly Neighborhood Spider-man will bring a very varied number of antagonists that will face the wall-crawler in his beginnings, from the most well-known to characters that we simply would never have imagined coming out of the comics to the small or big screen.

Source: Marvel

Some of the villains we will see will be:

Unicorn: A recycled version of Rhino but can shoot lightning, runs like lightning, regenerates quickly and has a great military record

Scorpion: A classic Spiderman villain, venom, a great suit and much more

Speed ​​Demon: A speedster… and that’s it

Tarantula: In some comics he is a clone of Peter with enhanced powers, while in others he is a Colombian supervillain. Essentially he is an evil Spider-Man.

Venom: The powerful black symbiote, which we will see recurrently in the series due to its great relevance. We still do not know who is inside the alien.

Rhino: The classic Spider-Man villain, who feels humiliated and wants to prove that he’s not just a mentally retarded guy by defeating the wall-crawler before Unicorn. (I made that last bit up)

Butane: A supervillain made of fire… who can fly…

Carmella Black: Basically a female Hydra version of Scorpion

Otto Octavius: The popular and corrupt Dr. Octopus

The voices of the characters

We know that Hudson Thames, the voice actor for Spider-man in What If; will be returning for the character in Friendly Neighborhood Spider-manOn the other hand, Daredevil will be played by Charlie Cox himself, the actor of the Red Devil in the MCU; and the Green Goblin by Colman Domingo, who is very excited about his appearance in the series as Norman Osborn.

All the suits that Spider-man will wear in the series

Thanks to the concept art presented we could see that, in addition to the pajama suit that Spider-man will wear in his beginnings, Peter will also use suits that reference the Identity Crisis comics such as: Prodigy, Dusk, Hornet, Future Fundation and the classic one, an immense variety that, although we are not sure how they will be implemented, we are sure that they will be epic.

Source: Marvel

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-man coming out in 2024

At D23 we were also finally confirmed a release date for Friendly Neighborhood Spider-man that, if everything goes well, Aims for November 2024so we will be able to enjoy this project sooner than we expected.

