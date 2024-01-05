The businessman Carlos Bremer Gutiérrez, died this Friday at the age of 63, his company has confirmed on the Mexican Stock Exchange. The Monterrey businessman had been admitted to the hospital this week after fainting after having a pre-infarction type in the offices of his financial group located in San Pedro, Nuevo León. “With deep sadness, Value Grupo Financiero, announces that Mr. Carlos Bremer Gutiérrez, president of the board of directors and general director of this station, died today, January 5, in a hospital in the metropolitan area of ​​Monterrey, due to complications derived from the fainting that he suffered on Tuesday, January 2, 2024″, he revealed through a statement in the financial market.

Grupo Value detailed that Engineer José Kaún Nader will temporarily assume the functions of General Director of Value Grupo Financiero and its subsidiary Value, while the Board of Directors will meet to ratify said appointment, which will occur in the coming days. “Value and its staff wish to pay tribute to Mr. Carlos Bremer, who was a man with values, ideals and leadership, who had a deep human sense and social commitment: a businessman who believed, supported and loved Mexico,” the company concluded. .

Bremer Gutiérrez assumed the General Management of Value in 1993 at the same time as the arrival of a group of investors who capitalized the station. Under his management, the financial group increased its shareholders' equity and market penetration nationwide. The businessman's name shone more after his foray into television on the program Shark Tank Mexico. He was also known for his deep friendship with the singer Luis Miguel, to the point that he was one of the main promoters of the revival of the performer's artistic career when he was going through his lowest hours.

In addition to his business work, Bremer was recognized for being an outstanding sports promoter in Mexico, which led him to win the National Sports Award in 2016. After hearing the news of his death, the Confederation of Industrial Chambers of the United Mexican States (Concamin) expressed its condolences.

