Shot: the plane crash with Hollywood actor Christian Oliver was filmed

The moment of the plane crash with Hollywood actor Christian Oliver was caught on video. Personnel published Telegram channel Shot.

The video shows how the plane falls almost vertically and crashes into the water at high speed.

The death of 51-year-old Oliver in the Caribbean was reported on the evening of January 5. The emergency occurred in the state of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the Caribbean Sea.

Together with the actor were his two daughters, 10 and 12 years old, as well as the pilot who owned the plane.