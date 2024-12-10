The Norwegian monarchy faces one of its most complicated episodes in years. The scandals involving Marius Borg, son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, have generated a media storm that threatens to tarnish the public image of the Royal House. Although Marius is not an official member of royalty, his connection with the Royal Family has put the spotlight on his legal problems and personal, dividing public opinion and igniting debate over the management of the case.

Princess Mette-Marit, 51, has chosen maintain absolute silence about her son’s controversies, the result of a relationship prior to her marriage to Prince Haakon. Although the press and citizens have demanded answers, the heir to the throne has decided do not commentjustifying that it is a personal matter and not related to the official functions of the Crown.

In contrast, Prince Haakon has taken a more active approach. According to the German newspaper ‘Bunte’, the heir to the throne has not only supported Marius emotionally, but has also taken concrete measuressuch as accompanying him to a detox clinic. This gesture of closeness has been well received by the public: 73% of those surveyed positively value the way in which Haakon has handled the situation, strengthening your image as future monarch.

The results of a survey carried out in Norway and cited by ‘Bunte’ reveal a polarized panorama. 50% of those consulted consider that Mette-Marit and Haakon have been properly managed the scandal, while the other half rate their performance as “very bad” or “pretty bad.” This balance shows the difficulty of royalty in meeting the expectations of a public that demands greater transparency.









GTRES





In the midst of the media commotion, the heirs to the throne have focused their attention on their daughter, the Princess Ingrid Alexandrawho is currently doing his military training. This approach has been interpreted as an attempt to divert attention towards the future of the Royal Family and minimize the impact of the Borg case.

Recently, Haakon and Mette-Marit surprised the public by attend relaxed and smiling at the final of the King’s Cup soccer in Norway. In contrast to the usual tension, both of them enjoyed the event and the princess showed a more uninhibited behavior, something unusual for her. These images, full of spontaneity, have been seen as an effort to leave the shadows of the scandal behind and recover normality.

An uncertain future for the Norwegian monarchy

Despite the royal couple’s attempts to turn the page, the Marius Borg case remains a topic of interest both in Norway and abroad. The German press has pointed out that the foundations of the Nordic monarchy have not been completely shaken, but they have been exposed to unprecedented pressure.

With a Prince Haakon strengthened in his role and a Mette-Marit under the magnifying glass public, the outcome of this situation could be decisive for the future of the Norwegian Royal Family. The question that remains in the air is whether they can overcome this challenge while keeping the trust of their people intact.