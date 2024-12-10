Controversial, daring, good fighter and American. This is the best way to describe Colby Covington (17-4). He is the possessor of one of the personalities most combative in the entire UFCwhich has led him to earn the enmity of many fans as well as making him an important asset for the company. Furthermore, outside of mixed martial arts (MMA), he continues with that attitude while showing his eternal support for Donald Trump, a figure with whom he has been seen on numerous occasions.

In sporting terms, Covington’s career has been one of the most successful of the welterweight (170 pounds or 77.1 kilos), although a stain rests on his record. It has never been able to be undisputed champion of the UFC. Of the three occasions he has had to achieve this, he lost two against Kamaru Usman, and in his last fight, against Leon Edwards. In this last clash, Covington did not look good, so UFC Tampa gives him the opportunity to regain his sensations and be able to try again for the belt. Opposite him will be Joaquin Buckley, who after dropping to welterweight accumulates five wins in a row.

Colby Covington came to the UFC as an excellent fighter, undefeated and with five victories on his record. After three consecutive victories in the company, Chaos (nickname by which Colby Covington is known) knew the taste of defeat, after being submitted by Warlley Alves. However, this did not represent a blip in his career, since right after that he achieved five consecutive winswhich gave him the opportunity to compete for the UFC interim championship (a temporary championship that is put into play when the champion is absent).

In this duel defeated Rafael dos Anjosand it was the only time he was able to wear the championship belt on his waist. From here everything went wrong. After Covington could not attend a fight at UFC 228, Dana White opted to strip him of the championshipwhich made Kamaru Usman the next challenger for champion Tyron Woodley. «He is not the interim champion. We offered Covington a fight and he didn’t take the fight. I don’t know how many times I have to say it, this is a sport of opportunities. When the opportunity is there, take it. If you don’t do it, it will take you longer to get back to that belt,” said Dana White in an interview at ‘MMA Mania’.









After this, Colby even threatened to take the case to trial. However, the American fighter received his opportunity in December 2019. Despite giving a highly contested fight, the Nigerian The fight ended in the fifth round.. In his next fight he defeated former champion Tyron Woodley, which earned him a rematch against Usman. In this the champion repeated the feat. It seemed that the American, named Kamaru Usman, had reached his ceiling. He would win again in his subsequent fight against Jorge Masvidal, in what was a personal crusade.

After more than a year, he would once again receive the chance to compete for the division title, since in a surprising way a new champion had been born, Leon Edwards. However, in the match Covington looked in a bad way, giving one of the worst performances of his career. It seems that his 36 years were beginning to take their toll, as he did not have the opportunity to show his power in the fight, which terrified the entire division for years. His next battle against Joaquin Buckley will determine if his last performance was something specific, or if in fact we are facing the beginning of the end by Colby Covington.