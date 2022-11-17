Leon, Guanajuato.- the celebration of International Balloon Festival, in Lion, Guanajuato, is about to be celebrated, in the Metropolitan Park of Leon, where is expected to more than 400 thousand visitors, 200 themed balloons will take off and paint the heaven of the world capital of leather and footwear.

The party will be from November 18 to November 21, The El Palote dam, protagonist of this event, in this 2022, is at 57% of its capacity, a different situation because every year it looked full, as reported in the reports of the León Drinking Water and Sewerage System (SAPAL).

The director of the Metropolitan Park of León, Juan Pablo Luna Mercado, said that in The Yacht Club is ready for the 200 balloons that will take off next Friday morning and that they will be protagonists of the magical nights in the Metropolitan Park of León. The place had several interventions to offer visitors a better experience.

Among the adaptations that were made to the park is a provisional bridge over the stream that comes down from the community of Los Castillos, directly to the takeoff area. The park will have four entrances to the public and entrances for operating personnel and employees. will open 1,180 parking spaces.

The costs of the Balloon Festival tickets are:

VIP (per person and with access to four takeoffs and three concerts): 4,625 pesos

Day Pass (unlimited daily access for one day): 635 pesos

Morning (access from five in the morning to one in the afternoon): 265 pesos

Evening (from two in the afternoon to ten at night): 440 pesos

We recommend you read:

To expedite traffic around the Parque Metropolitano de León, in the country areaduring the FIG, the municipality will open next Friday a vehicular return at the intersection of the Manuel Clouthier Boulevard with Cerro Gordo Avenue.