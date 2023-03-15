Found screenshots of Metroid: Zero Mission in the Japanese version of the app Nintendo Switch Online. The Twitter user @LuigiBlood, found the hidden images in the folder of Metroid Fusion of the application.

Version 1.1.0, which brought with it the acclaimed Metroid Fusion as the first new addition to the GBA NSO app, it has some accidental screenshots that suggest that Zero Missionthe GBA remake of the first metroidwill also come to the service.

In the following tweet, the screenshots show the ‘link’ screen of Zero Missionwhich tells you how to link the game with Fusion. There’s no text, and screenshots aren’t used, but they could imply more than just another new game of metroid at service.

Japanese GBA NSO 1.1.0 is interesting… they accidentally left these screenshots about link functionality in Metroid Fusion folder. pic.twitter.com/aJ0q3STmGt —Yakumono (@LuigiBlood) March 9, 2023

Many other users have tested the link cable service on the GBA NSO and have shown that it works with Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen, game that is not even on the service right now. Then yes Metroid: Zero Mission arrives, will the cable link functionality also officially appear? By linking Fusion with Zero Missionyou can see the gallery of Metroid Fusion in Zero Missionwhich is a nice bonus.

Currently, all the main games of metroid are available on Nintendo Switch Online: metroid (NES NSO), Metroid II: Return of Samus (GBNSO), Super Metroid (SNES NSO), Metroid Fusion (GBA NSO) and Metroid Dread (Switch), but Zero Mission it is arguably the complete version of the original game, and one of the best in the series. Fusion It is also something not to be underestimated.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: This can only mean one thing… Nintendo is going to sell us cable links again. They know I’m right.