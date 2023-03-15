Mayra Coutothe remembered actress of “At the bottom there is room” who stood out for her role as Grace Gonzales reappeared on her social networks to make an important announcement. It turns out that the Peruvian interpreter has decided to join the business of personalized greetings, a service that has also been offered by personalities such as Leslie Shaw and Laura Bozzo.

Mayra Couto announces that she will offer the sale of greetings

This was announced by the actress through her TikTok platform. Apparently, now that she is away from the América TV family soap opera, any income is welcome and she would be taking advantage of her reach on social networks to venture into this new project that consists of sending greetings in exchange for a certain amount of money.

In order to encourage her fans to request her new service, Mayra made a dynamic video explaining the slogan of her new service. “Hello, I’m Mayra Couto and I want to tell you that My profile on famosos.com is already active so you can ask me for the greetings you want, whether it’s for an anniversary, a birthday or for a friend, so I’ll wait for you there. So, if you don’t know what to give, now you know,” explained the influencer.

How much does the Mayra Couto greeting service cost?

As a result, curiosity has arisen among many netizens about how much Mayra Couto would be charging for a personalized greeting. When entering the web page famosos.com and looking for the profile of the artist Mayra Couto, it was possible to confirm that the price per letter is 25 dollars.

Also, something to keep in mind is that if the user does not receive the promised clip in the following seven days, Mayra promises to refund the money.