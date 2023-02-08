Nintendo has released a first gallery of Images Of Metroid Prime Remastered, a summary of the announcement with the launch of the game that took place during the recent Nintendo Direct. Let’s see them:

If you’re interested, there’s also a Metroid Prime Remastered trailer for you to watch.

Let’s read more details:

Original Metroid Prime has been remastered for the Nintendo Switch with HD graphics and improved audio. Explore Tallon IV from Samus Aran’s perspective, but never let your guard down: this planet is full of surprises in store for you. When under attack, defend yourself with beams, missiles, bombs and more. In addition to the remastered graphics, this version introduces modern dual-stick controls that let you move around while controlling the camera separately, and also makes it possible to play this classic on the go! The downloadable version of Metroid Prime Remastered will be available on Nintendo eShop shortly after the presentation ends. The card version will hit stores on March 3rd.