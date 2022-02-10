Just at the end of the recent Nintendo Direct A brand new title update went online METROID DREADwhich implements the difficulties Beginner And Dread. These are two exactly opposite difficulties: the Beginner facilitates the recovery of energy and ammunition, while the Dread will give game over the moment Samus it will be hit even once.

Game update Shortly after the presentation ends, Metroid Dread will receive a free update that introduces Dread Mode, in which if Samus is hit even once it will be game over, and Beginner Mode, in which recovering Energy and Ammo is easier. A second free update coming in April will introduce the boss streak mode, where players will face off against various bosses in the game one after another.

