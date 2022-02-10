Skiing Krista Pärmäkoski’s thigh banged and the candy strike might have ended: “If I had skied a hundred meters, I wouldn’t know what the result would have been”

Zhangjiakou:

Travel was Krista Pärmäkoski half of the women in the ten-kilometer traditional skiing race on the Zhangjakou Olympic trails.

Pärmäkoski grabbed the Olympic bronze just 0.1 seconds ahead of the Russian Olympic athletes. Natalia Neprajevaa. The race was won Therese Johaug 0.4 seconds before Kerttu Niska.

“If one hundred meters had still been skied, I don’t know what the end result would have been. I gave everything to the track, ”Pärmäkoski said.

Pärmäkoski knew that the medal fight was extremely tight, and therefore he stretched his legs to the finish line to the best of his ability.

“I decided to do a long stretch even if my buttocks tore. That I get all my tithes for myself. ”

It was good for future competitions that the thigh lasted.

“I wasn’t brave enough.”

Yeast water led Neprajeva at 6.8 kilometers in almost nine seconds, but eleven minutes later the Russian left only a centimeter away from the Finn.

“It was close to coming in fourth. But this time the finish line was at the right point. ”

Pärmäkoski is a top athlete in the spotlight situation and the watch has been on his side before.

At the Pyeongchang Olympics, he shared a ten-kilometer bronze medal Marit Bjørgenin as they both clocked to one-tenth of a second.

In the finish area, Pärmäkoski already had time to guess that the medal was slipping out of hand.

“I had already lost a little hope. When I heard a terrible mecca in the locker room, I wondered if that Finnish or Russian scream was coming. Then our physique and the media manager rushed in the door and found out that the medal was coming.”

KrisKerttu Pärmäkoski celebrated Olympic silver and Krista Pärmäkoski bronze at Zhangjiakou on Thursday.

Pärmäkoski lost to the gold winner Therese Johaugille 31.5 seconds:

“The top two went really hard. There were no seams on their board. This was the best performance of my day. ”

Yeast water said she was very happy on behalf of Kerttu Niskanen, who grabbed her first personal prize medal in her career.

“I don’t remember what I told him anymore. I certainly congratulated and am extremely happy for him. Unfortunately, tithing was not on his side now. ”

Pärmäkoski was also sure that Niskanen’s annoyance of escaping the Olympic gold would turn into joy.

“The medals are tight, and Kerttuk can certainly be satisfied, if not already.”

Even my own medal tasted good.

“This is a won bronze. I knew I was in good shape. and I was hoping to get it put out somewhere in a race. ”

Medal distribution After that, there may be a small party in the Finnish race village.

Pärmäkoski thought that the recent Olympic medal may be a valid reason to break the two-year candy strike and visit the Finland House with a treat bag funded by the Olympic Committee.

“I still have to make sure from my spouse [Tommi Pärmäkoskelta, joka on myös karkkilakossa.]. It was supposed to be a candy strike for the rest of its life, but here it has been thought that because of a personal Olympic medal, it could end. But it remains to be seen whether this has been agreed or not. ”

