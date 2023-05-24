According to new data shared by Embracer Group during its recent financial report, Metro Exodus has sold 8.5 million copies since launch. A big success for the first-person shooter from 4A Games.

Embracer also shared other data about the game. For example, it has revealed that it has been played for more than 10 million people and that in the last quarter, the one that ended on March 31, 2023, it sold another 500,000 copies.

The Metro series has always combined technical and narrative excellence, perfectly translating the novels of Dmitry Glukhovskyan author currently oppressed by the Russian regime and forced to live anonymously in an unknown place due to his positions against the war in Ukraine.

4A Games, a Ukrainian studio, has already revealed that it is working on the sequel to Metro Exodus, yet to be announced. Considering that the last episode was released in February 2019, the time should be ripe to show something, if not immediately, at least in the short term.

For the rest, we remind you that Metro Exodus is available for PC, Xbox Series X / S, PS5, PS4 and Xbox One.