Former president leads the NDB; in Shanghai, met Russian Premier Mikhail Mishustin

The former president of Brazil and current president of the NBD (New Development Bank, the so-called Brics Bank), Dilma Rousseff (PT), met on Tuesday (23.May.2023) with the Prime Minister of Russia, Mikhail Mishustin, in Shanghai (China). At the meeting, Dilma pointed out that the bank “will fulfill its obligations before all founding members, including Russia”, helping the country to “attract loans in the capital markets”. The representative of Moscow said that the protection of trade and economic ties from the impact of “illegitimate western collective sanctions” must be among the main objectives of the bank.

