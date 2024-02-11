The National Center of Meteorology expects that the state of atmospheric instability will continue today until the night hours with continued rainfall, noting that this situation will deepen again early tomorrow morning with the formation of cumulonimbus clouds accompanied by heavy rainfall in different regions of the country, accompanied by descending winds that sometimes reach 70. km/h.

The center indicated that the amount of clouds will gradually decrease after tomorrow afternoon, and the chance of rain falling at night will decrease.

*According to the center, last night until this morning witnessed heavy rain with lightning and thunder in the areas of “Sabkha Matti and Al Jazeera Border Guard” in the Al Dhafra region, while heavy rain fell on Mukhayrez and Madinat Zayed in the Al Dhafra region.

He explained that the Bida Al Mutawa area in the Al Dhafra region witnessed moderate to heavy rains with lightning and thunder, while moderate to heavy rains fell on “Bida Dafas, Habshan, Mazira, Bu Hasa, and Umm Laila” in the Al Dhafra region, explaining that other areas in Al Wala witnessed moderate rains. It is “Qurain Al Aish, Al Ruwais, Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road, Turaif, Al Mirfa (Abu Al Abyad – Al Ruwais).

The center reported that light to moderate rain fell on “Ghayathi” in the Al Dhafra region, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (Dubai), Al Khazna (Al Ain), and light rain fell on “Al Selaa, Shuweihat, and Al Hamra” in the Al Dhafra region, Dalma Island, Al Taweelah, Shakhbout, and Musaffah. (Abu Dhabi), as well as “Al Khuzamiya and Al Mamaz in Sharjah, Mushrif in Ajman, Al Bahia, Al Rahba and Ghantoot in Abu Dhabi, Khor Fakkan in Sharjah, Ghalila, Khor Khuwair and Al Rams in Ras Al Khaimah, Abu Dhabi Island, Sir Bani Yas Island, and Al Salamah in Umm Al Quwain.