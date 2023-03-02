Ibrahim Selim (Abu Dhabi)

The report of the climatic features for the month of March, issued by the National Center of Meteorology, confirmed that the country was affected by the passage of surface and upper depressions heading from west to east. And dust, especially on open areas, and the prevailing winds are southeasterly to southwesterly at the end of the night and morning, turning to northwesterly and northeasterly during the afternoon and evening due to the influence of the land/sea breeze cycle. The report indicated that the month of March is considered the last month of the winter months, with which temperatures begin to rise, especially during the second half of it, as the spring season begins geographically on the twenty-first of this month with the sun perpendicular to the equator, and then it apparently heads north towards The Tropic of Cancer, and the percentage of humidity in the air decreases slightly during this month compared to February, especially with the second half of it, and the average relative humidity is 51%, and opportunities remain ripe for the formation of fog / light mist in separate areas of the country. The report referred to climate statistics and historical records, and indicated that the average temperature ranges between 22 and 25 °C, while the average maximum temperature ranges between 27 and 32 °C, and the average minimum temperature ranges between 16 and 19 °C. The highest temperature was 43.1° in Seih Al Salam and Sweihan in 2018, and the lowest temperature was 1.0°C in Jebel Jais in 2019.

Regarding the wind movement, he pointed out that the average wind speed is 13 km / h, and that the highest wind speed is 123 (km / h) in Delma in 2020, and the highest gust of winds (km / h) was 130 at Al Bateen Airport in 2016, and regarding humidity, as for humidity, The average relative humidity during this month was 51%, while the average maximum relative humidity ranged between 70% to 84%, and the average minimum relative humidity ranged between 19% to 33%. As for fog, the highest frequency of fog occurred during the past years in 2010. Regarding rain, the highest amount of rain recorded during this month was 300 mm on Al-Shuwaib in 2016.

Drop in temperatures

The extension of a surface depression, accompanied by a weak depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere, created the opportunity for the formation of cumulus clouds accompanied by rain, which ranged between light and medium, in separate areas, and active winds that stirred dust, with a noticeable drop in temperatures, and yesterday weather prevailed. Partly cloudy to cloudy at times and humid at night and Thursday morning over some inland and coastal areas, and the winds are northwesterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, brisk at times, with a speed of 10 to 20, reaching 35 km/h, and the sea is light to medium, waves in the Arabian Gulf and light. The wave in the Oman Sea.

The National Center of Meteorology expects that partly cloudy to cloudy weather will prevail today, and some cumulus clouds may form with a chance of rain in some northern and eastern regions.