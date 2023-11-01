Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the month of November is part of the second transitional period, according to the climate characteristics report issued by the center, and is characterized by moderate temperatures during the day and low temperatures at night, with the average maximum and minimum temperatures decreasing by 4-6 degrees compared to what they were during the month of October. As a result of the continued apparent movement of the sun towards the south, away from the region. The country is affected during this month by the gradual extension of the Siberian high air force towards the region, especially during the second half of it, which leads to a continued drop in temperatures, and temperatures tend to get cold sometimes, especially at night in mountainous areas. And in some interior areas.

The country is also affected by an extension of surface air depressions extending from the Red Sea and from the east, and if they are accompanied by air depressions in the upper layers of the atmosphere from the east or from the west, the amount of clouds increases and cumulus rain clouds form in some areas, especially the eastern regions of the country.

The prevailing winds during this month are southeasterly in the morning, turning to westerly-northwesterly during the day. The wind speed may be active on some days of this month, especially with cumulus clouds.

Relative humidity increases, especially in the early morning, as a result of the passage of moderate air masses over the waters of the Gulf towards the country, which creates the opportunity for light and dense fog to form in separate areas.

Regarding climate statistics and historical records, with regard to temperatures, the average temperature would range between 24 and 26°C, the average maximum temperature would be between 29 and 32°C, and the average minimum temperature would be between 19 and 21°C, and it was higher. The temperature was 39.9 °C in Sweihan in 2021, while the lowest temperature was on Jebel Jais in 2009, which reached 4.1 °C.

As for winds, the average wind speed ranges from 10.6 km/h. The highest wind speed was 97 (km/h) in Ruwais in 2013. The highest wind speed was 97 (km/h) in Ruwais in 2013. With regard to humidity, the average relative humidity during this month is 57%, the average maximum relative humidity is between 76% to 85%, and the average minimum relative humidity is between 29% to 39%.

With regard to fog, the highest frequency of fog occurrence over the past years was 2016, where the number of fog occurrences was 13 days of fog and 6 days of light fog. With regard to rain, the highest amount of rain recorded during this month was 211.4 mm on Dalma in 2013. .

Yesterday, moderate to heavy rain fell in various areas of the country, with the opportunity for cumulonimbus clouds to form, accompanied by rainfall and active winds, reaching speeds of 40 km/h, in some western and eastern regions of the country.