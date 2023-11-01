Ice hockey | Aleksi Peltonen talks about his doping torment – “Uncertainty was difficult”

Aleksi Peltonen is now waiting to get back to the playing team.

Ice hockey player Aleksi Peltonen says Swiss Blick magazine in an interview about his doping collar, from which he was released after more than a month.

“The uncertainty was difficult. I didn’t know how long it would last. I tried to take one day at a time,” says Peltonen.

On September 19, Peltonen was banned from the game because his employer HC Davos had not obtained an exception for him to use insulin. Peltonen uses insulin because of his diabetes. The suspension was due to a doping violation.

After investigations, Peltonen was released from the suspension on October 28. He missed 15 series matches. He was also not allowed to participate in the team’s training.

“I practiced starts and stops, tight turns like in a match situation and technical details,” states Peltonen.

Before anything else, Peltonen practiced shooting: “Definitely 300 shots a day.”

Aleksi Peltonen is the head coach of HIFK Ville Peltonen son. Also a twin brother Jesper Peltonen plays in Switzerland, in the Lugano team. Jesper does not have diabetes.

“I talk to Jesper every day on Facetime. He helped me during this time and gave me tips for training,” says Aleksi Peltonen.

Now Peltonen is waiting for him to get back to the playing team.

“I am happy to have joined the team [harjoituksissa].”