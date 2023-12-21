ATLUS has released many new features for the plot and protagonists of the highly anticipated Metaphor: ReFantaziocoming in fall 2024. The game will be set in United Kingdom of Euchroniain which the population is divided by the concept of “tribe”. Although each of them has peculiar physical characteristics, what emerges during the story will be their cultural differences. The divisions that separate the tribes are in fact mainly caused by their ideological differences rather than by their appearance.

There are eight tribes, namely:

Clemar – the largest population in the kingdoms. Their distinctive physical feature is horns that grow from both sides of their head. The royal family of Euchronia is made up of members of this tribe, causing some Clemar to believe that theirs is the most important tribe. They love freedom and dialogue, but they are not often able to take into consideration the context in which they find themselves and this gives rise to conflicts.

– the largest population in the kingdoms. Their distinctive physical feature is horns that grow from both sides of their head. The royal family of Euchronia is made up of members of this tribe, causing some Clemar to believe that theirs is the most important tribe. They love freedom and dialogue, but they are not often able to take into consideration the context in which they find themselves and this gives rise to conflicts. Roussainte – one of the largest populations in the kingdom, second only to the Clemar. Their peculiar physical characteristic is their ears, long and pointed. Thanks to their physical might, they are the tribe with the greatest military strength. They are considered as influential as the Clemar, and many members of this tribe pride themselves on their superiority in physical strength. This could be considered as a simple competitive attitude, but in many it causes a real obsession that leads them to be belligerent.

– one of the largest populations in the kingdom, second only to the Clemar. Their peculiar physical characteristic is their ears, long and pointed. Thanks to their physical might, they are the tribe with the greatest military strength. They are considered as influential as the Clemar, and many members of this tribe pride themselves on their superiority in physical strength. This could be considered as a simple competitive attitude, but in many it causes a real obsession that leads them to be belligerent. Rhoag – tribes whose members have a long life expectancy, managing to live more than twice as long as others. This is why they are chosen for social roles that benefit from their longevity and wisdom. The Rhoag place a high value on the passing down of knowledge, and are known for being able to remember promises made and wrongs suffered for generations. Many of them have marks on their foreheads but this is not a physical characteristic, but a form of traditional makeup.

– tribes whose members have a long life expectancy, managing to live more than twice as long as others. This is why they are chosen for social roles that benefit from their longevity and wisdom. The Rhoag place a high value on the passing down of knowledge, and are known for being able to remember promises made and wrongs suffered for generations. Many of them have marks on their foreheads but this is not a physical characteristic, but a form of traditional makeup. Ishkia – tribe recognizable thanks to their wings. Although they are the least numerous compared to the others, their reputation and intelligence means they have a strong presence in larger cities. Many of them find jobs that exploit this very characteristic, becoming scholars and researchers. They are admired by many, even though they often tend to treat others with superiority.

– tribe recognizable thanks to their wings. Although they are the least numerous compared to the others, their reputation and intelligence means they have a strong presence in larger cities. Many of them find jobs that exploit this very characteristic, becoming scholars and researchers. They are admired by many, even though they often tend to treat others with superiority. Nidia – they have iridescent eyes and hair, a less striking feature than other tribes. Very sociable and good with words, some of them are considered unreliable and eccentric.

– they have iridescent eyes and hair, a less striking feature than other tribes. Very sociable and good with words, some of them are considered unreliable and eccentric. Paripus – tribe recognizable by their animalistic ears and tails. Physically skilled and always honest with their emotions, they often love themselves too much. Always ready to party, this characteristic means that they do not have a good reputation with others who find them a bit inconsiderate. This discrimination is most visible within large cities.

– tribe recognizable by their animalistic ears and tails. Physically skilled and always honest with their emotions, they often love themselves too much. Always ready to party, this characteristic means that they do not have a good reputation with others who find them a bit inconsiderate. This discrimination is most visible within large cities. Eugief – tribe characterized by their wings and ears similar to those of a bat. Their physical appearance is very different from the more humanoid tribes, and this causes them to be discriminated against. Anxiety regarding their social status means that they are often unable to make important decisions, because they are afraid of what others would think.

– tribe characterized by their wings and ears similar to those of a bat. Their physical appearance is very different from the more humanoid tribes, and this causes them to be discriminated against. Anxiety regarding their social status means that they are often unable to make important decisions, because they are afraid of what others would think. Mustari – tribe recognizable thanks to their third eye. They adorn themselves with masks and dress in traditional clothing, many of them live in an archipelago located in the inland seas of the kingdom. They believe in a different faith from others, and this causes them to be victims of religious persecution.

The Humans, but they will be very different from what we might expect. It's about mysterious and monstrous creatures, which destroy everything around them. Their aggressive nature shows little intelligence, but despite this they manage to use advanced spells in a way incomprehensible to sentient beings. Thanks to them unnatural physical resilience they can defeat even armies of enemies with ease. Among them we will meet:

Homo Gorleo – human who attacked a fortress north of the royal capital Grand Trad. This monstrous creature single-handedly managed to annihilate all the troops present in the fortress.

– human who attacked a fortress north of the royal capital Grand Trad. This monstrous creature single-handedly managed to annihilate all the troops present in the fortress. Homo Avades – human who possesses an indestructible, shell-like body. It is a truly immense creature, capable of devastating an entire city.

Here is a brief synopsis of the game's plot:

“A world different from ours, where eight tribes live in discord.​

This is the United Kingdom of Euchronia.​

Founded by a Heroic King, Euchronia has annexed neighboring countries and has long been governed by a royal family with powerful magic. However, over the years, the kingdom gradually succumbed to corruption and today it is torn by inequities and discriminationwith the virtues of a time now shattered.​

The boundless lands of the kingdom are now infested with dangerous beasts and mysterious monsters called “humans“. Venturing outside the city means risking your life. Now that the prince and current king of Euchronia have been murdered, the throne is vacant and the kingdom risks falling prey to chaos and disorder.

The protagonist travels with a fairy to break the curse…

The protagonist is a boy from the tribe Elda, a minority detested and not recognized by the others. Together with her partner, Gallicaleaves to break the curse placed on the prince of the kingdom, who many believe to be dead.

There is only one way to break the curse that drains the prince's life: kill whoever threw it.​ ​On his journey through the huge country, the protagonist will meet many people. Through the bonds he forms with them, he will eventually understand the true nature of the kingdom.

​It all begins with an incident that shakes the kingdom to its core…”

The company has also released some additional information on the protagonists of the game, namely:

Hero (Natsuki Hanae) – together with the fairy Gallica he embarks on an adventure to be able to dissolve a curse that has affected his childhood friend, the prince of Euchronia. Boy from the Elda tribe, a minority that is not officially recognized and is considered dangerous as it is capable of using forbidden magic.

(Natsuki Hanae) – together with the fairy Gallica he embarks on an adventure to be able to dissolve a curse that has affected his childhood friend, the prince of Euchronia. Boy from the Elda tribe, a minority that is not officially recognized and is considered dangerous as it is capable of using forbidden magic. Gallica (Sumire Morohoshi) – she is not a simple adventure companion, Gallica is in fact a true guide for the protagonist during his journey to save the prince. Although she is too young to participate in battles, her knowledge of magic is superior to that of the protagonist. She doesn't mince words, but nonetheless she is a valuable ally.

(Sumire Morohoshi) – she is not a simple adventure companion, Gallica is in fact a true guide for the protagonist during his journey to save the prince. Although she is too young to participate in battles, her knowledge of magic is superior to that of the protagonist. She doesn't mince words, but nonetheless she is a valuable ally. Strohl (Kensho Ono) – boy from the Clemar tribe who meets the protagonist at the state army recruiting center. He possesses a strong sense of justice, and comes from a noble family. However his family circumstances are a bit complicated…

(Kensho Ono) – boy from the Clemar tribe who meets the protagonist at the state army recruiting center. He possesses a strong sense of justice, and comes from a noble family. However his family circumstances are a bit complicated… Hulkenberg (Saori Hayami) – warrior from the Roussainte tribe, she was a member of the royal guard who protected the prince. Despite her excellence in the use of various weapons she failed to protect the prince, and therefore she decided to leave carrying the stigma of her failure in her heart.

(Saori Hayami) – warrior from the Roussainte tribe, she was a member of the royal guard who protected the prince. Despite her excellence in the use of various weapons she failed to protect the prince, and therefore she decided to leave carrying the stigma of her failure in her heart. Heismay (Akio Otsuka) – former fighter of the Eugief tribe, possesses a higher perception than many others. He has been discriminated against in the past, and carries with him the weight of what happened to him.

We leave you now with a new gallery of images, reminding you that Metaphor: ReFantazio will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Source: ATLUS