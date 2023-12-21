Microsoft has finally closed officially support for Windows Mixed Realitythe mixed reality system that was supposed to represent the Redmond house's interpretation of virtual reality and augmented reality.

The system is now in the list of Features removed from the next Windows updates, which means the end of official support, something that had already emerged quite clearly with the mass layoffs of the AltSpace VR and Mixed Reality divisions at Microsoft.

With this, the Mixed Reality Portal and Windows Mixed Reality app for SteamVR are also being retired, reportedly. The system was first introduced in 2017 as an alternative to HTC and Oculus in the early years of the new wave of virtual reality.