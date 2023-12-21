Microsoft has finally closed officially support for Windows Mixed Realitythe mixed reality system that was supposed to represent the Redmond house's interpretation of virtual reality and augmented reality.
The system is now in the list of Features removed from the next Windows updates, which means the end of official support, something that had already emerged quite clearly with the mass layoffs of the AltSpace VR and Mixed Reality divisions at Microsoft.
With this, the Mixed Reality Portal and Windows Mixed Reality app for SteamVR are also being retired, reportedly. The system was first introduced in 2017 as an alternative to HTC and Oculus in the early years of the new wave of virtual reality.
Backtracking on VR from Microsoft
Up until this point, Windows Mixed Reality has functioned as a portal to enjoy games, apps, and other experiences within a virtual environmentwith a suitable display and an interface designed for this situation.
The main device for its use was Microsoft HoloLensbut other companies such as Acer, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, HP and Samsung also offered support for this system as compatible on their virtual reality display devices.
Although HoloLens 2 is still officially active and supported, Microsoft is heavily reducing investments in the VR and AR sector, with the development division on this front having been practically dismantled, following the departure of manager Alex Kipman last year last also following accusations of questionable conduct within the company.
