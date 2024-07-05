Atlus has released a new trailer for Metaphor: ReFantaziothe upcoming Japanese RPG from the celebrated creators of Persona 3, 4, and 5. It’s a long video of almost four minutes, in which the history of the game is illustrated through various sequences. This is a great way to see this increasingly intriguing work in action again.
The objective of the players will be to travel through the kingdom of Gallica in search of a way to break the curse cast on the lost prince of the kingdom. To win, they will need to be able to use the power of the archetypes, which lie dormant deep within the characters. In the video we can see different characters in action who will make up the game’s very rich cast.
Video
Before leaving you to your reflections, we remind you that Metaphor: ReFantazio will be released on October 11, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4 and PC (on Steam and Microsoft Store). You can currently pre-order it for €69.99 on digital stores.
Those who pre-order Methapor: ReFantazio will receive the following consumable items as a gift:
- Archetype ESP Chest Set
- 10x Heroic Incense (Increases archetype experience by 100)
- 5x Heroic Fruit (Increases archetype experience by 500)
- Adventurer’s Travel Package
- 30,000 reeve (in-game currency)
- 5x Expensive Remedy (Restores 200 HP to an ally)
- 5x Revival Remedy (Revives an ally)
- 3x Magic Bread (gradually restores MP in dungeons)
- 2x Stale Black Bread (Deals 300 universal damage to one enemy)
You can also pre-order the Metaphor: ReFantazio – Atlus 35th Digital Anniversary Edition for €99.99, which includes a large amount of extra content.
- Digital base game
- Digital Artbook
- Digital soundtrack
- Atlus 35th Digital History Book
- Atlus 35th Digital All-Time Best Soundtrack
- Shujin Academy Uniform Set (7), Music and Battle Jingles
- Yasogami High School Uniform Set (7), Music and Battle Jingles
- Gekkoukan High School Uniform Set (7), Music and Battle Jingles
- Seven Sisters High School Uniform Set (7), Music and Battle Jingles
- St. Hermelin High School Uniform Set (7), Music and Battle Jingles
- Jouin High School Uniform Set (7), Music and Battle Jingles
- Samurai clothes set (7), music and battle jingle
- Etrian Odyssey Series Class Costume Set (7) and Battle Music
#Metaphor #ReFantazio #Intriguing #Story #Trailer
Присоединяйтесь к нам и откройте новый уровень кулинарного опыта https://guzywia4kuhnyanazakaz.ru/!