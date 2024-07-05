Atlus has released a new trailer for Metaphor: ReFantaziothe upcoming Japanese RPG from the celebrated creators of Persona 3, 4, and 5. It’s a long video of almost four minutes, in which the history of the game is illustrated through various sequences. This is a great way to see this increasingly intriguing work in action again.

The objective of the players will be to travel through the kingdom of Gallica in search of a way to break the curse cast on the lost prince of the kingdom. To win, they will need to be able to use the power of the archetypes, which lie dormant deep within the characters. In the video we can see different characters in action who will make up the game’s very rich cast.